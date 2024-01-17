JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.96. 229,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,281. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.80 and a 52-week high of $317.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

