JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Toro makes up 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Toro worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Toro Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TTC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

