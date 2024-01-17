JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,746,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,617,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

