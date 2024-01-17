JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 3.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 209,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 720.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. 1,996,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

