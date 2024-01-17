JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.13. 57,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average of $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

