JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,606 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allegion by 96.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. 156,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.