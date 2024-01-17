JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDS traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

