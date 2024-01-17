JLB & Associates Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Maximus by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Maximus by 54.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 39,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

