JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

TSM traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 4,552,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

