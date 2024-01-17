JLB & Associates Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of A stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. 278,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

