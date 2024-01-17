JLB & Associates Inc. Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.53. 483,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

