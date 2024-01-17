JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,581 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,725,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,748. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

