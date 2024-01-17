Jennison Associates LLC Sells 33,393 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $542.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.13 and a 200 day moving average of $511.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

