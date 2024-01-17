Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $40,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

About Summit Materials



Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

