Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,057 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Datadog worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.03.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

