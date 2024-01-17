Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 282,583 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.22% of Krystal Biotech worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

