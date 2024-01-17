Jennison Associates LLC Has $44.15 Million Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $44,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enpro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,862,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $161.66.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enpro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

