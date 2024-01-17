Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550,030 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $36,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

