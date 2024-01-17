Jennison Associates LLC Buys 27,220 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

