Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,291 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Qiagen worth $45,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $288,658,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after buying an additional 1,407,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 149.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,084,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Qiagen by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 750,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

