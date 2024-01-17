James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,129.96

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,129.96 ($14.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,120 ($14.25). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.44), with a volume of 4,098 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.37. The firm has a market cap of £228.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

In other James Latham news, insider Piers Latham purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.68 ($5,719.15). Insiders own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

