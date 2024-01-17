J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for approximately 3.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

