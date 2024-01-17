Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $159,870.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,500 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRM opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

