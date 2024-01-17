iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

