iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 575,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,623 shares.The stock last traded at $552.36 and had previously closed at $565.29.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.80. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

