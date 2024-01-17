iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

