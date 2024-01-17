iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Reduced by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.27. 550,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,635. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

