iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 7th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

