iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 15.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

