iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,011 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

