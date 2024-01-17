iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.17

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 509238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after buying an additional 2,159,107 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 789,254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 97,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 586,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

