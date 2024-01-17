iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMA stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 55,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,849. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $392.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.172 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.