iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Key Financial Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

