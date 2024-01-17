iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

