iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.88

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and traded as low as $26.00. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 358,264 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

