iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 125.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 1,388,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

