iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,259. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.