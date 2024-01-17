iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.24 and a 200 day moving average of $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

