iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $366.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.