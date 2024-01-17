iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,475,733 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

