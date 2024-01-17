iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 154,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,187. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

