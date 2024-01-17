iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. 3,639,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

