iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Boosted by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 158,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,527. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

