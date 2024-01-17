iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,277. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.