iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Boosted by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,162 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $74,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 367,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,248. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.