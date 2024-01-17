Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

