Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
