IRON Financial LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IRON Financial LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.36 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.