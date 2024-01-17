Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

