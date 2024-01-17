IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,378. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,168.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.