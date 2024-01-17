IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.15 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $758.53 million and $12.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

